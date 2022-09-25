City of Kyle to remove signs in violation of sign ordinance

The City of Kyle reminds businesses, organizations, political candidates and committees that it will remove temporary signs in public rightof- ways. The city said ordinances prohibit the placement of temporary signs, including temporary political or commercial signs and flags, in public right-of-ways.

Section 29 of the City of Kyle Code of Ordinances governs the placement of temporary signs along public right-of-ways. While such signs are allowed on private property with landowner permission if they meet certain timing, size, and other requirements, temporary political or commercial signs are not allowed within right-of-way on City of Kyle roads and state-maintained highways. Under Section 29-21 of the Code of Ordinances, any commercial flags with texts or logos are prohibited whether placed in public right-of-ways or not.

Section 29-27 of the City of Kyle Code of Ordinances gives the City of Kyle Building Official and Code Enforcement Officers the authority to remove signs located on public right-of-ways without notice to the owner. In addition to the above, the building official or the code enforcement officer may issue citations without giving prior notice of violation or pursue any other administrative or legal remedy in order to abate any sign which is in violation of the ordinance or any other law.

Right-of-way, as defined by the ordinance, is at least 25 feet from an intersection and a minimum of 10 feet from the curb line of a street.

According to Texas Transportation Code (TTC) §393.002, signs also cannot be placed on the public right-of-ways of state-maintained highways. The local Texas Department of Transportation district office also has the authority to remove signs located on state owned right-of-ways.

Businesses, organizations, political candidates and committees are encouraged to review the ordinances adopted by the city and state and make sure their signs and flags meet all standards and are not located within the public right-of-way by Monday, Sept. 26. Any signs that violate the Sign Ordinance or are in the public right-of-way after that date, will be removed by Code Enforcement Officers.

Any questions regarding the City of Kyle Sign Ordinance can be sent to planning@cityofkyle.com.

Information provided by City of Kyle