City of Kyle revises Stage 2 water schedule

The City of Kyle announced a revision to its Stage 2 water schedule to allow residential and commercial customers to water by sprinkler, soaker hose, drip irrigation, or automatic irrigation system from 7-10 p.m. on their designated outdoor water use day.

“We are adjusting our irrigation times to match when our residents are home and can better monitor and limit their water use,” Acting City Manager Jerry Hendrix said in a statement. “It is very important that all residents do their part to abide by these revised watering rules and to continue to conser ve and reduce water use as much as possible during this drought.”

The city asks residents to check and adjust all automatic irrigation systems to make sure they align with the current watering schedule. Kyle water cust omers are advised that amended Stage 2 mandatory water use management rules are in effect. Failure to comply with ordinance 569, which governs the City of Kyle Drought Plan, can result in a fine up to $2,000.

The city said its staff will be monitoring and those found violating current mandatory water use management rules will be issued warnings. Contact Kyle Code Enforcement at 512-262-3914 or email codeenforcement@ cityofkyle. com to report a violation.

Under Stage 2 water mandatory water use management rules, customers may water (irrigate):

• By hose and sprinkler, a soaker hose, drip irrigation, or automatic irrigation system from 7-10 p.m. on their designated outdoor water use day.

• By handheld hose, or handheld watering can from 7 p.m.- 10 a.m. on any day. Any time a handheld hose is used, the hose must have a positive shutoff nozzle connected to the emitting end.

Revised Water (Irrigation) Schedule:

• Residential Odd-Numbered Addresses: Wednesdays from 7- 10 p.m.

• Residential Even-Numbered Addresses: Thursdays from 7-10 p.m.

• Commercial & Multi-Family: Friday from 7-10 p.m.

Washing automobiles, trucks, trailers, boats, or other vehicles or mobile equipment:

• Only from 7 p.m.-10 a.m. on the customer’s designated water use day.

• Washing must be done with a handheld bucket or handheld hose equipped with a positive shutoff nozzle.

Items and actions, which are prohibited during this stage of drought management:

• Using automatic fill valve to add water to an outdoor swimming or wading pool or pond.

• Charity car washes.

• Washing sidewalks, driveways, parking areas, streets, patios or other paved areas except to alleviate an immediate health or safety hazard.

• Installation of new landscapes.

• No new pools will be permitted to open at this time. But existing pools may stay open.

At all times our drought management plan:

• Requires customers to repair leaks, broken lines, watering fixtures, and to ensure that irrigation systems are operated in a manner which reduces waste.

• Prohibits run-off from property line to a distance of 50 feet or more.

• Prohibits allowing water to pond in a street or parking lot to a depth in excess of 0.25 inches.

• Prohibits watering or irrigating landscape between the hours of 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

For more information, visit CityofKyle.com/Drought.

Information provided by City of Kyle