City of Kyle set to host Hispanic Heritage Month events

The City of Kyle is set to host several Hispanic Heritage Month events.

The city is inviting community members to attend the Dialogue for Peace and Progress 2022 – Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month on Friday, Sept. 16 from 7-8:30 p.m.

The Dialogues for Peace and Progress are an event series that take place in conjunction with Black History Month, Hispanic Heritage Month and Juneteenth and work to join community members and leaders for open and honest conversations to raise awareness and, if necessary, facilitate change in the City of Kyle.

Panelists for the Sept. 16 dialogue will represent a multitude of perspectives and backgrounds, the city said, adding that panelists are currently being recruited. City councilmembers Daniela Parsley and Yvonne Flores-Cale will co-moderate the panel discussion.

The Dialogues for Peace and Progress event will be held in-person at Kyle City Hall, 110 W. Center St. Other viewing options will also be available, including streaming online through Kyle10, the City’s YouTube channel, and the City of Kyle Facebook page. For more information, go to CityofKyle.com/Dialogue.

The Kyle Parks and Recreation Department will also celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with the 2022 Squeeze Box Market Day on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at Mary Kyle Hartson City Square Park, 101 S. Burleson Street.

The Squeeze Box Market Day is a free all-day event that showcases music prominently featuring the squeezebox — also known as an accordion. This event will also feature Kyle Market Days vendors. Attendees are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs and coolers to enjoy great music and local vendors all day.

The headliner for this year’s Squeeze Box Market Day is Best New Male Artist of the Year and Best New Group of the Year at the 40th Annual Tejano Music Awards JR Gomez Y Los Conjunto Bandits, along with a slew of other talent.

2022 Squeeze Box Market Day Music Lineup:

•Off the grid band

•Joe Mercado y Los Cuarto Exitos

•Mambito y los champs

•Conjunto Romo

•JR Gomez y Los Conjunto Bandits

The Squeeze Box Market Day has been made possible by sponsor Texas Folklife. For more information, go to www.cityofkyle.com/recreation/squeeze-box-market-day-celebrating-hispani....