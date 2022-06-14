City of Kyle set to host Juneteenth dialogue on Friday

The City of Kyle is inviting the community to its Dialogue for Peace and Progress 2021 – Celebrating Juneteenth on Friday.

The Dialogues for Peace and Progress event series takes place in conjunction with Black History Month, Hispanic Heritage Month and Juneteenth. The events provide an opportunity for community members and leaders to have open and honest conversations to raise awareness and, if necessary, facilitate change in the City of Kyle.

“We started the Dialogues for Peace and Progress in 2020 as a platform for community members and local leaders to have honest conversations about the important issues impacting our community, but through the lens of people that we typically don’t get to hear from, and in concert with significant historical events like Juneteenth,” Kyle City Councilmember Dex Ellison said. “Through an open dialogue, we are often able to educate ourselves while broadening the minds of others. I hope that people all over the city and area join us and then feel encouraged to have further discussions within their homes, and amongst neighbors and friends.”

A group of panelists from a multitude of perspectives and backgrounds have been recruited to speak during the discussion, including: Vanessa Westbrook, Stephanie Murray, Anthony Davis and Pastor Marquet V. Curl. Councilmember Ellison will moderate the discussion.

The Dialogues for Peace and Progress event will be held in-person at Kyle City Hall, 110 W. Center St. at 7 p.m. Other options for participation will be available, including streaming online through Kyle10, the City’s YouTube channel or the City of Kyle Facebook page.