City may outlaw scooters as early as May 19

City council will discuss outlawing commercial scooters from the streets of San Marcos during Tuesday’s meeting.

After months of consideration, city council will consider an ordinance to prohibit commercial scooter companies from placing motor-assisted scooters on public property, streets and sidewalks. Should the ordinance pass, residents would also be prohibited from using them.

City Manager Bert Lumbreras wrote in a memo that the primary purpose of the resolution is, “to protect the public health, welfare and safety.”

Commercial scooter companies would face fines up to $2,000 for violating the ordinance and places fines up to $100 for residents using them. There is also a $50 per day fee for each scooter impounded.

The ordinance allows for personal ownership and use of motor-assisted scooters. It leaves room for current and future city-approved pilot programs as well.

The final reading and vote of the ordinance will take place May 19.

In other business, councilmembers will vote on an emergency ordinance to create a payment plan for food establishments permits. The ordinance aims to assist local businesses that have been affected by COVID-19 economic impacts.

The plan will divide the fee into three payments to be paid in the second, third and fourth quarters. No payment will be due in the first quarter for those using a payment plan.

Another ordinance will attempt to reactivate downtown after COVID-19 closures by granting temporary licenses for parklets. The licences would allow businesses to temporarily convert on-street parking spaces adjacent to their shop into outdoor seating.

The parklets can provide businesses with additional seating to conduct business while following COVID-19 public health safety procedures.

Currently, the parklet program does not allow parklets to be used for commercial use and they have to function like a public park with no alcohol or smoking. The new ordinance would make an exception to this rule and consider options for future amendments to the program.

The ordinance will also expedite the approval process of the parklet permit.