City names director for its planning, development

The City of San Marcos has selected Amanda Hernandez to serve as the director of Planning & Development Services. Hernandez was chosen following a nationwide search. Her appointment became effective March 20.

Hernandez has served the city since 2012, most recently as the interim director. She has overseen numerous projects and complex development agreements, including the City’s comprehensive plan process.

“Amanda’s knowledge and dedication to the San Marcos community make her an ideal fit for this role,” said City Manager Stephanie Reyes. “She has proven herself to be thorough and adaptable, and I am confident she will continue to be an asset to our City of San Marcos team.”

Hernandez has almost 20 years of public and private professional planning experience, including roles in Hidalgo County and the City of McAllen. She received a bachelor of urban planning from the University of Cincinnati, and her master of science in interdisciplinary studies degree from Texas State University. Hernandez is a member of the American Institute of Certified Planners and Congress for the New Urbanism.