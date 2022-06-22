City now accepting applications for human services grants

The City of San Marcos is now accepting applications for Human Services Grants.

The city began accepting applications for the grant on Sunday. An estimated $500,000 in local funding will be available to human services agencies.

The city said human services agencies are defined as organizations that seek to improve the quality of their clients’ lives by providing, facilitating, or recommending support for an array of basic social, physical health, housing, and mental health services.

Applications for this grant program may be submitted by agencies that provide direct service or referrals to clients and may be downloaded online at sanmarcostx.gov/hsgrants. Completed applications must be submitted to cdbg@sanmarcostx.gov by 5 p.m. on Friday, July 29. Applications from individuals will not be accepted through this process.

The City of San Marcos will host an optional virtual applicant workshop Thursday, June 30 beginning at 2 p.m. Assistance will be available in Spanish. A link to view the workshop will be provided at sanmarcostx.gov/hsgrants on the day of the meeting.

For additional information contact Housing and Community Development Manager Carol Griffith at 512-393-8147 or cgriffith@sanmarcostx.gov.

Information provided by City of San Marcos