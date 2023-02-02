City offers resources for winter weather clean up

The City of San Marcos offers multiple resources for residents looking to clean up following this week’s winter weather.

The city can help San Marcans with available resources to dispose of trees, tree limbs, or branches that were damaged as a result of the recent winter weather event. Residential garbage customers may dispose of vegetative storm debris through a variety of options, including green waste carts, bulk pickup, and brush drop off service.

Green Waste Cart:

Any vegetative debris smaller than 5 inches in diameter may be placed in residents’ green waste carts and paper yard bags. Residents may place up to 12 paper yard bags next to their green waste cart on their designated service day. For service date and service route information, visit sanmarcostx.gov/curbside.

A limited number of paper yard bags are available to residents and may be picked up from the Neighborhood Enhancement Department, 630 E Hopkins St. Building 5, during normal business hours. Paper yard bags will be limited to five per residence.

Bulk Pick Up

Customers can request up to three cubic yards of waste to be picked up from their residence four times per year. To be eligible for bulk pickup service, tree limbs must be less than 4-feet long, bundled, and weigh less than 35 pounds.

Bulk pickup dates will be available Feb. 6-10 and Feb. 20-24, and are determined by customers’ regular trash service days. Customers interested in utilizing bulk pickup services must call Resource Recovery staff no later than 2 p.m. two business days prior to their service day to schedule a pickup. Staff may be reached by calling 512-393-8407. Limbs must be no longer than 4-feet in length, bundled and weighing no more than 35 pounds.

San Marcos Brush Drop Off:

Residential curbside garbage customers are encouraged to dispose of leaves, tree trunks, or tree branches of any size Feb. 11 or Feb. 18. Vegetative debris may be dropped off at 750 River Road between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Treated lumber, furniture, or yard waste containing treated wood, metal, or trash will not be accepted. Material from commercial operations is not permitted.

Texas Disposal Systems Brush Drop Off:

San Marcos residential garbage customers may take up to five cubic yards of brush to the Texas Disposal Systems brush site in Creedmoor, 3016 FM 1327, once per month. Brush taken to TDS must be covered or tarped, and residents must show a copy of their utility bill and driver’s license with matching addresses to be eligible for service. Fees will be charged for material that is not covered.

Community Connect Beautification Trailer:

An enclosed trailer with tools and supplies to assist residents with yard clean ups is available for rent. Residents interested in reserving the trailer may call 512-393-8419.

For more information about debris disposal, contact Resource Recovery at 512-393-8407 or RecyclingInfo@sanmarcostx.gov.

Information provided by City of San Marcos