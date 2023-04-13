City officials host 'Hard Hat Tour' of affordable housing development

Officials with the San Marcos Housing Authority and representatives of Mission DG, a Texas-based premier affordable housing developer will host a Preview Hard Hat Tour today at 10 a.m. in what each is saying is the city’s first affordable housing development in 50 years.

The first part of the program is from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. to be followed from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. by the hard hat tour of the development.

10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. – Preview Hard Hat Tour According to a press release, the 216-unit Lantana Apartments is described as a Class A development with “high-quality architecture designs, construction, interiors, and amenities.”

The development is located on 10 acres within the city of San Marcos, at Rattler Road and Old Bastrop Road, across from San Marcos High School.

The Lantana will be an income-based, 100-percent affordable development, which the developer said is “well-positioned as an ideal quality housing option for the growing San Marcos community.”

The units are scheduled to open this summer and the tour will kickoff the beginning of available onsite leasing.

Attending the event are Mark Tolley, Mission DG; Lana Wagner, the San Marcos Housing Authority; Timothy Deegan, Community Preservation Corporation; and Robert W. Johnson, U.S. Dept. of Housing & Urban Development, San Antonio Field Office.

The press release stated that Mission DG is a privately-owned real estate development company which specializes in affordable multifamily projects.

The company works to connect people and places to build attractive, yet functional and sustainable living environments through collaborations with public and private partners.

The San Marcos Housing Authority currently assists approximately 575 low-income households, including elderly and disabled, to achieve safe housing environments for all of the community.