City officials travel to Washington for visits with federal, state representatives

The San Marcos City Council and city staff are home in San Marcos following a recent visit to the nation's capital.

The purpose of the trip was to seek opportunities for the city and to meet with key elected officials.

The annual trip is part of the city’s Intergovernmental Relations Program, officials said. Through the program, the city participates in state and federal legislative processes as directed by city council.

The visit gave the group an opportunity to discuss the growing challenges San Marcos faces in 2023 and to learn about available programs and funding opportunities that might assist the city in meeting community’s needs.

Over June 13-June 15, scheduled meetings included time with San Marcos’ elected representatives and their staff: U.S. Rep. Greg Casar, U.S. Rep. Michael Cloud, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz.

The entourage also met with representatives from several federal agencies including the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the U.S. Department of Labor and the U.S. Department of Transportation.

“We appreciate the opportunity to meet with our elected representatives and share an update on our community on a personal level,” San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson said. “The insight and knowledge we’ve gained will help us maximize our resources to better serve our residents and businesses,' she said.

City staff worked with The Normandy Group, a bipartisan government relations firm, to develop a schedule for the trip focused on the city’s priorities. Discussion topics included improving transit and transportation, supporting flood mitigation and public safety efforts and promoting economic and workforce development.

“The visit to Washington, D.C., allows us to build and maintain beneficial relationships with our elected representatives and federal agencies,” City Manager Stephanie Reyes said. “These relationships are incredibly important as we continue to look at ways to address our community’s needs. Following our visit, we are looking forward to exploring grant funding opportunities and programs to benefit everyone in San Marcos.”