City picks Banduch as new Animal Shelter Manager

The City of San Marcos announced the hire of Christie Banduch as the city’s next Animal Services Manager.

Banduch has worked for the San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter as the Animal Shelter Supervisor for the past two years and has been serving as the Interim Animal Services Manager since April 2021.

“We’re excited to take the Interim from Christie’s current title and make her our new Animal Services Manager,” said Neighborhood Enhancement Director Greg Carr. “She will now be able to move forward with her vision for our animal community. She has the skill, motivation, and plans to help our animal services move forward.”

According to the city, Banduch has more than 22 years of experience in animal welfare and was inspired to follow her career path at a young age, as her mother worked for the Humane Society of the New Braunfels Area.

Banduch accepted her first job as an animal care technician at the Animal Defense League in San Antonio as a senior in high school, later becoming a veterinary technician and then taking a position as an animal control officer for the City of Schertz.

While in Schertz, Banduch worked hand in hand with other city departments to address animal needs in the community. She also developed a rescue outreach program to help maintain a high live outcome rate for the shelter.

Banduch’s experience then led her to the City of Kirby, where she worked to increase funding, improve living conditions for animals, and achieve a 96% live outcome rate. Later in her career, Banduch was instrumental in developing a partnership between Bexar County and the City of Kirby to build a jointly operated shelter.

“I am honored to have been selected and look forward to serving the residents and animals of San Marcos,” Banduch said. “I am excited to work with the community to make our animal services a model for other agencies.”

Banduch will begin her new job duties for the shelter on March 2.