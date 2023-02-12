City presents Lions Club with American Heart Month proclamation

The city of San Marcos proclaimed February as American Heart Month to remind Americans to focus on their hearts, because more than 800,000 Americans die every year from heart disease, stroke and other cardiovascular diseases.

About 80% of cardiovascular disease can be prevented through everyday healthy living steps including physical activity, good nutrition, not smoking, maintaining a healthy weight and controlling blood pressure, cholesterol and blood glucose levels. San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson presented San Marcos Lions Club President Mike Thrasher, and Lion Samantha Armbruster with a proclamation for American Heart Month.

“The Lions Club is honored to be able to provide funds for AEDs for these great organizations in our community,” Thrasher said. “We thank the Price Center rand the Hays County Emergency Services Division for the work they do in serving San Marcos.”

The Lions Club has purchased Automated External Defibrillators for the Price Senior Center and the Hays County Office for Emergency Services.