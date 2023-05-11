City proclaims SMART Orchestra Day

Mayor Jane Hughson proclaimed May 19 as San Marcos Artists’ Retention and Training Orchestra Day. According to its website, the SMART Orchestra is dedicated to the appreciation and understanding of orchestral music in the city and surrounding communities. “The Smart Orchestra’s annual benefit VIP social is being held on Friday, May 19 at the Pauline Espinosa Community Hall,” Hughson said. From left, are Hughson, Jeremy Sustaita, Ashley Hagadorn-Brien, Madelyn Brien, Angelica Dix and Darrel Dix. Photo by the city of San Marcos.