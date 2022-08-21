City proclamations recognize St. John’s 75th Fiesta, American Clean Power Week

Above, the city recognized St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church’s 75th Fiesta, which is set to take place on Sept. 3-4. Pictured back row, Rudy Espinoza, Becky Espinoza, Paul Espinoza, Javier Ledezma, Rev. Jairo Lopez, Alfonso Salazar, Carmen Mirales, San Juanita Vela. Front row, Hughson, Kimberly Leyva, Clarissa Martinez, Connie Ramirez, Jessica Lemus, Agustine Vazquez, Julian Benitez, Karla Hernandez and Cindy de Leon. Photos courtesy of City of San Marcos