Trailhead warns hikers to avoid Warbler nesting areas around Spring Lake. Daily Record photo by Rachel Sonnier The endangered Golden-cheeked Warbler Free use photo City protects Golden-cheeked Warblers during nesting season Sun, 03/15/2020 - 12:00am The City of San Marcos’ Parks Department has closed trails to protect an endangered native bird during its nesting season. City of San Marcos Parks Department has posted signage warning hikers to avoid Spring Lake and Upper Purgatory Creek trails where the Golden-cheeked Warbler (GCWA) nests and breeds from March 1 ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about City protects Golden-cheeked Warblers during nesting season