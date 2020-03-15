Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Trailhead warns hikers to avoid Warbler nesting areas around Spring Lake. Daily Record photo by Rachel Sonnier

The endangered Golden-cheeked Warbler Free use photo

City protects Golden-cheeked Warblers during nesting season

Sun, 03/15/2020 - 12:00am

The City of San Marcos’ Parks Department has closed trails to protect an endangered native bird during its nesting season. City of San Marcos Parks Department has posted signage warning hikers to avoid Spring Lake and Upper Purgatory Creek trails where the Golden-cheeked Warbler (GCWA) nests and breeds from March 1 ...

