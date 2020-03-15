City protects Golden-cheeked Warblers during nesting season

The City of San Marcos’ Parks Department has closed trails to protect an endangered native bird during its nesting season. City of San Marcos Parks Department has posted signage warning hikers to avoid Spring Lake and Upper Purgatory Creek trails where the Golden-cheeked Warbler (GCWA) nests and breeds from March 1 ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!