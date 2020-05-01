City to restart brush drop off, community clean ups

As some businesses open, the City of San Marcos offers new dates for brush drop off and community cleanup after two previous events were canceled.

The City of San Marcos brush drop off and community cleanup for residential garbage customers will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 13 and Saturday, July 11 at 750 River Road, behind the animal shelter.

“While many things have halted in our city during this pandemic, our need for waste removal has remained steady,” said Community Enhancement Initiatives Manager Amy Kirwin. “Our program is eager to resume our efforts to responsibly dispose of community waste, although we are committed to prioritizing the safety of all participants.”

The city will accept materials including bulk junk, recyclables, brush and other “green waste,” including trees or brush trimmings, leaves and grass clippings. Brush containing barbed wire and metals will not be accepted and household hazardous waste (HHW) will not be accepted at this time. The HHW Drop Off facility is still closed, although the city hopes to resume HHW collection soon.

Staff will greet all arriving vehicles from at least 6 feet away and residents will be asked to keep this safe distance. Residents are asked to wear masks while at the cleanup event.

Designated, safely distanced areas will be clearly marked for unloading materials in an orderly fashion. Residents who need assistance unloading materials can communicate that need to staff and will receive help. Staff will ensure all recycling material is diverted to the appropriate channel.