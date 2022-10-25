City of San Marcos to host 10th Biennial Senior Citizen Expo on Thursday

The City of San Marcos Parks and Recreation Department and Senior Citizen Advisory Board will host the 10th Biennial Senior Citizen Expo on Thursday.

Senior citizens and caregivers are invited to attend the event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the San Marcos Activity Center, 501 E. Hopkins St.

Thursday’s event is free and will connect people with goods, services, organizations, discounts, clubs and more in the San Marcos area that serve the needs of the senior community, the city said. The event will feature vendor booths, vendor drawings, freebies, light lunch refreshments, a vendor booklet and great door prizes.

Vendors for this event include assisted living and retirement communities, community and civic organizations, Medicare and Medicaid professionals, representatives from various City of San Marcos departments, medical representatives, nursing homes, home health and hospice agencies, and retail establishments.

Additional parking will be available in the small parking lot and grass field behind St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, located at 624 E. Hopkins St. Shuttle bus service to and from the Activity Center will be provided.

The Parks and Recreation Department would like to give special thanks to the sponsors that make the event possible:

Gold Sponsors: Amerigroup Texas, Advanced Home Health, Alexis Pointe Senior Living, Ashford Wellington, Barajas Insurance Group, Baylor Scott & White Health, Bois D’Arc Assisted Living, Brookdale San Marcos North, CapTel Outreach, Caring Senior Service,

CHRISTUS HomeCare, CommuniCare, Cypress Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Howerton Eye Clinic, Humana, MedicareMall, Medicare & Retirement Solutions, Mindful Metamorphosis, Ozona Bank, Reliable Broker Solutions, LLC, Senior Helpers, Texan Renew Hearing Center, Texas Physical Therapy Specialists, Texas Secretary of State VoteReady Campaign, Total Wellness—San Marcos, UnitedHealthcare, VITAS Healthcare, Walgreens, WellMed Medical Management.

Silver Sponsors: Area Agency on Aging of the Capital Area, Crossroad Insurance Group, Hope Hospice, Debra Burroughs, Independent Mary Kay Skin Care Consultant, Senior Citizen Center Community Action Inc.

Information submitted by City of San Marcos