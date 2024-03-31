City of San Marcos Introduces its First 100% All-Electric Vehicles to Fleet

The city of San Marcos recently introduced five all-electric vehicles to its fleet. The additions include three Ford F-150 Lightning trucks and two Toyota bZ4X cars, which will be used by staff as they conduct city business, including Code Enforcement and Transit services, and Public Works Fleet services.

The all-electric vehicles support the San Marcos City Council’s strategic goal for environmental protection and responsible stewardship of the city’s natural resources.

The addition of the vehicles were unanimously approved by city council as part of the lease agreement with Enterprise Fleet Management, Inc., which authorized the lease and maintenance of fleet vehicles and the purchase of miscellaneous equipment. The five all-electric vehicles have a total annual lease payment of $42,140.

Following the approval from city council, the public works department added three level 2 dual charging stations at various locations around San Marcos to make the recharging process more efficient and easily accessible to City staff. The all-electric vehicles have an estimated range of 230 to 255 miles on a single charge.

“Adding the all-electric to our fleet is a major step toward the goal of becoming more environmentally friendly and sustainable,” said Fleet Manager Ricky Gee. “We are proud to be leading by example to significantly cut greenhouse gas emissions, improve public health, and save taxpayer money by lowering fuel and maintenance costs.”

The all-electric vehicles are projected to reduce fuel costs and lifecycle gas emissions produced by the gas-powered city fleet vehicles. The city expects to add additional all-electric vehicles to its fleet over the next several years to help reduce the carbon footprint.