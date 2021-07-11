Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
City of San Marcos names new Emergency Management Coordinator

Sun, 07/11/2021 - 5:00am

The City of San Marcos named Rob A. Fitch as its new Emergency Management Coordinator. Fitch begins in San Marcos on Monday, July 12, and will be responsible for the city’s emergency preparation, response and recovery. “We’re excited for Rob to join us,” Director of Public Safety Chase Stapp said in a ...

