City of San Marcos selects city clerk

The City of San Marcos announced its selection for City Clerk.

Elizabeth Treviño, who has served as the interim City Clerk since May, was selected and approved by the San Marcos City Council to serve as City Clerk.

“Liz’s tenure with the City shows her commitment to the City of San Marcos,” Mayor Jane Hughson said. “We’re excited to see her continue her commitment and service to members of our community.”

Treviño first started working with the city in 2007 and has since worked in multiple positions since then, including Deputy Local Registrar, Passport Administrator, Records Management Program Coordinator, and Deputy City Clerk.

“Liz is exceptionally qualified for this position,” Interim City Man- ager Stephanie Reyes said. “With her experience and knowledge of the organization, we’re confident she will excel in this important role and provide exceptional service to all members of our community, as well as our City staff and elected leaders.”

Treviño is currently a member of the Texas Municipal Clerks Association and also serves as a member of TMCA’s Clerk of the Year Committee.

Treviño and her husband A.B. have been married for 17 years and have three children — Isaiah, Hannah, and Brielle.