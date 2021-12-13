City seeks to fill vacancies on boards, commissions

San Marcos residents interested in serving on the city’s boards and commissions can apply for multiple vacancies.

The City of San Marcos is seeking volunteers to fill openings on a multitude of boards and commissions. San Marcans interested in volunteering can submit their interest application online until Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 to be considered for appointment. The application can be found online at sanmarcostx.gov/boards. Paper copies are available at the City Clerk’s Office — 630 E. Hopkins St.

Qualifications, duties, and the length of service vary. City Boards and Commissions include:

Airport Advisory Board *

Animal Shelter Advisory Board *

Arts Commission *

Citizen Utility Advisory Board *

Cemetery Commission

Construction Board of Appeals *

Convention & Visitor Bureau *

Economic Development Board *

Ethics Commission *

Historic Preservation Commission *

Housing Authority*

Human Services Advisory Board *

Library Board *

Main Street Advisory Board *

Neighborhood Commission *

Parking Advisory Board

Parks and Recreation Board *

Planning & Zoning Commission *

San Marcos Industrial Development Corporation

Senior Citizen Advisory Board

Veteran Affairs Advisory Board

Zoning Board of Adjustments *

*Indicates special requirements for some or all positions.

Applications are scheduled to be reviewed by the San Marcos City Council with appointments to be made during the Feb. 1, 2022 regular meeting. Those appointed will take their respective seats on March 1, 2022.

Information provided by the City of San Marcos