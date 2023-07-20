City seeks volunteers to serve on boards and commissions

The city of San Marcos needs volunteers to take on several open positions on a variety of boards and commissions.

According to a press release, the city is asking residents to fill out volunteer interest applications online by Friday, Aug. 4 to be considered for appointment by the city council when it meets later in August. The application is available on the Boards and Commission page of the City’s website, sanmarcostx. gov/boards. Paper copies are available at the City Clerk’s Office, 630 E. Hopkins.

The city is looking for volunteers who meet the qualifications, duties and the length of service that are appropriate to each vacancy and these do vary. City Boards and Commissions vacancies include: An opening on the Historic Preservation Commission.

Applicants should demonstrate an interest in the history of the City of San Marcos along with an interest in historic preservation. There is an opening on the Housing Authority Board with the condition that the applicant be a housing resident. There are three openings on the Neighborhood Commission. Applicants here need to meet the following criteria: One citizen should be from Sector 1 (Dunbar, Heritage, Housewest Hills) or Sector 8 (Downtown). Another should be from Sector 5 (Cottonwood Creek, El Camino Real, Hills of Hays, Mockingbird Hills, Sunset Acres, Trace, Wallace Addition). Lastly, the city is looking for a volunteer from Sector 6 (Blanco Gardens, Blanco River North, Teo River East).

For someone with an interest in transportation, the city is seeking a Parking Advisory Board member. Here the volunteer should be a resident who lives within the Downtown Parking Benefit District.

An important position for a volunteer is to serve on the Senior Citizen Advisory Board. There is an opening on the Zoning Board of Adjustments.

The press release stated that anyone interested in submitting applications needs to get the paperwork to the city by Friday, Aug. 4. The City Council will review the applications and make appointments during the regular meeting scheduled for Aug. 15.