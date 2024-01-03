City seeks volunteers to serve on Boards, Commissions

The city of San Marcos is looking to fill vacancies on city boards and commissions with volunteers from the community.

Membership on these panels is open to all San Marcos citizens. Members of these citizen panels serve without monetary compensation. The city council appoints the members.

Citizens should fill out volunteer interest applications online by Tuesday, January 16, 2024 to be considered for appointment.

The application is available on the Boards and Commission page of the city’s website: sanmarcostx. gov/boardsandcommissions. Paper copies are available at the City Clerk’s Office, 630 E. Hopkins St.

Qualifications, duties and the length of service vary.

Residents are asked to submit applications by Tuesday, January 16, 2024. City Council will review the applications and make appointments during the Special Meeting scheduled for Monday, February 5, 2024.

• Animal Shelter Advisory Committee*

• Arts Commission*

• Cemetery Commission

• Citizens Utility Advisory Board*

• Convention & Visitor Bureau Board*

• Economic Development San Marcos Board*

• Historic Preservation Commission* • Housing Authority Board*

• Human Services Advisory Board*

• Main Street Board*

• Neighborhood Commission*

•Parking Advisory Board*

• Planning and Zoning Commission*

• Senior Citizen Advisory Committee*

• Zoning Board of Adjustments * Boards with special requirements for some or all positions.