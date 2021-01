San Marcos experienced a year of high aggravated assaults despite low homicide counts in 2020. San Marcos Chief of Police Stan Standridge says homicide is not the true indicator of violence in a community, rather he says aggravated assault — when a deadly weapon was used or an incident resulted in ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!