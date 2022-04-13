City set to host Farmer Fred’s Garden Spring Carnival

Get your egg-hunting baskets ready as the City of San Marcos Parks and Recreation hosts Farmer Fred’s Garden Spring Carnival on Thursday at City Park from 5-8 p.m.

Much like the fall carnival, the San Marcos community will have the opportunity to enjoy game booths and prizes. With spring in full swing and Easter around the corner, kids in attendance can participate in egg races.

“We will sound an air horn and then everybody runs to collect as many eggs as they can as fast as they can,” said Casey Pittman, youth services coordinator for San Marcos Parks and Recreation.

The egg races will take place at different times based on age groups. The schedule is as follows:

Ages 1-3: 5:30 p.m.

Ages 4-6: 6 p.m.

Ages 7-9: 6:30 p.m.

Ages 10-12: 7 p.m.

Attendees will also have the chance to take photos with the Easter Bunny and a go down the bunny trail.

“We are doing a bunny trail and so I'm looking forward to decorating all of that and seeing how everything looks,” Pittman said.

There has been much preparation for the event by the Parks and Recreation Department. Several volunteers will also assist with running the event and the carnival activities.

“Our biggest thing is just making sure the volunteers know what their roles are going to look like and making sure we have everything for all of our activities,” Pittman said.

The event is free to the public with the exception of the food trucks that will be available for guests to purchase from. City Park is located at 170 Charles Austin Dr. and additional information can be found at https://sanmarcostx.gov/3255/Farmer-Freds-Carnivals.

Pittman encourages the community to go out and enjoy the carnival, “we have 18,000 Easter eggs ready to go for this thing, so come and get them.”