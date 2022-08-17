City set to host public meeting for Sidewalk Maintenance and Gap Infill Program

The City of San Marcos invites residents to a public meeting regarding the Sidewalk Maintenance and Gap Infill Program.

The meeting is set for Monday, Aug. 29 from 6-7 p.m., where the city is asking for public input on the sidewalk maintenance and gap infill program.

“As San Marcos continues to grow, more people are beginning to use our sidewalk infrastructure,” Street Maintenance Manager Shawn Wolfshohl said in a statement. “The sidewalk maintenance and Gap Infill Program promotes walkability throughout the city while maintaining Americans with Disabilities Act compliance.”

The city’s sidewalk maintenance and gap infill program is a rolling five-year plan with a $200,000 annual budget that identifies improvements in areas of San Marcos where frequent pedestrian accidents occur and areas needing sidewalk maintenance, such as areas where sidewalk gaps occur or where no sidewalk exists. The city said the program focuses on areas where no right-of-way acquisition is required, no major engineering is needed, and the projects are relatively quick and low-cost.

The meeting will take place at the San Marcos Activity Center — 501 E. Hopkins St. — where community members will be able to offer input and suggest locations in the city where sidewalk improvements are needed that could be included in the annual sidewalk program update. To view the City’s current Sidewalk Maintenance and Gap Infill Plan, visit sanmarcostx.gov/streetssidewalks.

Light refreshments will be served at the Aug. 29 meeting. Contact the Public Works Department at 512-393-8036 for more information.

Information provided by the City of San Marcos