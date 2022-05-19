City set to host Vision SMTX open house

The public is invited to an open house for the Vision SMTX Comprehensive Plan on May 26, the City of San Marcos recently announced.

The city event takes place at the San Marcos Activity Center — 501 E. Hopkins St. — between 5:30-8 p.m.

“We invite you to participate and share comments with us to ensure that we continue to strengthen a San Marcos that is inclusive of our community’s needs and articulates the vision and goals that are most important to our community,” Planning Manager Andrea Villalobos said in a statement. “We’re looking forward to presenting the vision created thus far by our community and invite the public to let us know if we’re on the right track.”

The interactive event begins with a social gathering from 5:30-6 p.m., followed by a presentation between 6-6:45 p.m. and ending with an open house and interactive activities until 8 p.m.

The May 26 open house will showcase progress made on the comprehensive plan throughout the past year on topics like housing, parks, land use, environment, resource protection, arts and culture, and growth management.

The city said food and other giveaways will be available for those who attend the May 26 open house. Additionally, a virtual “Storymap” of the event is available for community members unable to attend at https://www.visionsmtx.com.

The San Marcos City Council first provided direction to rewrite the city’s current comprehensive plan in 2013. The Vision SMTX Comprehensive Plan aims to establish the goals and vision for the future for San Marcos over the next 20 years. Vision SMTX is set to create a visionary document that guides the city through long-term decision-making for key components, including housing, the environment, economic development, transportation, and land use.

For additional questions, please contact the Planning & Development Services Department at planninginfo@sanmarcostx.gov or 512-393-8230.