City updates non-discrimination policy

Starting on Friday, May 15, bids and proposals submitted to the City of San Marcos and contracts entered by the City of San Marcos must acknowledge their business does not discriminate in employment or subcontracting practices. The City is also adding sexual orientation and gender identity to the list of protected populations.

The clause is the result of a city council decision made during the April 21 Executive Session and discussion during a January council meeting where council members unanimously asked city staff to look into making a change to the policy to include sexual orientation and gender identity.

“While most of the bidding and contract documents already included a non-discrimination clause, not all contracts included this specific language,” said Purchasing Manager Lynda Williams. “These are policies that are important to our community and therefore they are important to reflect in City practices.”

The language which will be incorporated in all bids/proposals and contracts as of May 15 will be as follows:

“I hereby certify that our business is an Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) employer and does not and will not discriminate in employment and in subcontracts based on race, color, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, sex, age, disability or economic condition. I further attest that this policy is documented in our Employee Handbook. As an EEO employer, we prohibit retaliation, discharge, or discrimination against any employee or applicant for employment or against any subcontractor or supplier.”

To view the complete Vendor Policy Manual, visit City of San Marcos' website.