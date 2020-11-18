City weighs eviction prevention program

The San Marcos City Council approved a plan to find a third party to run an eviction prevention program for the $567K awarded in Round Three of the Community Development Block Grant - Coronavirus Response (CDBG-CV).

Councilmembers approved amending the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Action Plan for Program Year 2019 to add the awarded CDBG-CV Round Three allocation of $567,825.

Round Three funding is intended to provide emergency economic assistance to individuals, families and businesses that have been impacted by COVID-19 to prevent eviction or assist those that have been evicted due to the pandemic.

The city said there is a significant possibility of a high rate of requests for eviction in early 2021 since the Centers for Di moratorium on eviction ends Dec 31.

The city will search for a third party to develop the program details, however they have a few expectations. The program should be open to individuals and businesses, at least 70% of the funding must benefit low-to-moderate income individuals and eligible expenses could include rent, mortgage or utilities.

The city will award the contract on Dec. 15 so that the program can be developed and be ready to receive applications by February.

Councilmembers welcomed Alyssa Garza and Shane Scott who served in their very first meeting Tuesday night in places 3 and 4.

In other business, the councilmembers postponed voting on a $634K contract with Goodwill Temporary Services, Inc. for janitorial services for the City of San Marcos, over concerns that the contract did not include hazard pay for employees working during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The council also approved an award of the National Fish Habitat Action Plan Grant from the United States Fish and Wildlife Service in the amount of $50K, with an in-kind match from the city of $20K, and $130K from the Edwards Aquifer Authority and Texas State University. The grant award will be applied toward the removal of invasive plant and animal species and planting native vegetation along portions of the San Marcos River.

The council also appointed Councilmember Maxfield Baker to the Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ) Number 2 - Blanco Vista Board of Directors.

The councilmembers approved an Interlocal Cooperation Agreement for Mutual Aid for Information Technology Services with the City of New Braunfels and others for sharing technology, personnel and equipment in the event of a disaster.

Another discussion resulted in approving reducing the speed limit from 30 miles per hour to 25 miles per hour along streets in the Dunbar and Heritage Neighborhoods.

The next city council meeting will take place on Dec. 2.