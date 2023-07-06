Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
San Marcos City Council has a special meeting called for 10:30 a.m. July 7 at City Hall and online. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss staff and council goals related to meetings with federal and congressional representatives from the council’s legislative trip to Washington, D.C. that occurred on June 14 and
15. Above, City Council members, Mayor Jane Hughson and city staff are pictured during the recent trip to Washington to discuss possible projects with federal officials.
Photo provided by city of San Marcos

City will discuss recent Washington, D.C. trip

Thu, 07/06/2023 - 12:00am
