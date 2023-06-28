City will go to Stage 3 water restrictions starting on July 2

Stage 3 drought restrictions will be enforced by the city of San Marcos beginning at noon on July 2 in response to a combination of environmental factors relating to the intense heatwave and dropping water levels in the Edwards Aquifer, in the past two weeks.

According to a press release from the city, this level of restriction has not been imposed on residents since 2015. The escalation of water restrictions began March 13, 2022, moving to Stage 2 on April 17, 2022.

“We have been in drought for well over a year and are experiencing very high temperatures with little relief in sight,” San Marcos Utilities Director Tyler Hjorth said. “It’s vital that we do all we can to conserve our limited water resources and keep this situation from getting worse.”

In a similar action, officials with the Edwards Aquifer Authority said they had increased the Critical Period Management from Stage 2 (5% water reduction), to Stage 3 (20% water reduction), for both the Uvalde and the San Antonio pools.

The San Antonio pool feeds San Marcos water sources.

Normal levels for the San Antonio pool of the aquifer are 660 feet above mean sea level. The area was recently at Critical Period Management Stage 2 which is less than 650 feet.

As of Saturday, the J-17 Index well 10 day average for the San Antonio pool was at 639.6 ft MSL which meets the criteria for stage 3– less than 640 feet msl. Hays County, with Atascosa, Bexar, Caldwell, Comal, Guadalupe and Medina must reduce their annual authorized pumping to 35% and this includes industrial and agricultural users.

All impacted permit holders must report their pumping totals to EAA monthly.

For San Marcos residents, the restrictions that will go into effect in early July include designated times to water: from 8 p.m. in the evening until 10 a.m. the next day based on this schedule. For addresses ending in numeral 0 or 1– Monday; 2 or 3–Tuesday; 4 or 5, Wednesday; 6 or 7, Thursday; and 8 or 9 Friday.

During Stage 3 restrictions, if residents use irrigation with hose end sprinklers, they may water one day every other week; irrigation with automatic sprinklers–water one day every other week starting at 8 p.m. and ending at 4 a.m. the next morning; irrigation with drip irrigation or soaker hose–allowed any day during designated usage times; hand watering with bucket or hose–any day any time; at home car washing - one day per week, foundation watering– one day a week.

Officials said swimming pools should be covered when not in use.

Decorative water features are prohibited. Washing impervious surfaces is prohibited unless required for health or safety.