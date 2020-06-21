Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
City's annual Fourth of July fireworks display postponed

Sun, 06/21/2020 - 12:00am

The City of San Marcos announced Thursday that its annual Fourth of July fireworks display has been postponed until further notice. The move comes as COVID-19 cases rise in the city and around Hays County. The city said its staff will discuss and monitor the situation to determine when a celebration ...

