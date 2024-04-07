City's new single-use container ban to start in May, launches “Reuse at the River” Campaign

The city of San Marcos is making sure all residents and visitors are aware of new rules regarding single use beverage containers at city-owned riverfront parks and on the San Marcos River. Through a comprehensive marketing campaign in English and Spanish, the city is encouraging everyone to “Reuse at the River.”

New rules that limit single-use beverage containers and restrict cooler capacity will go into effect on May 1. The San Marcos City Council passed the new regulations on February 20, restricting single-use beverage containers in designated areas of city-owned riverfront parks and on the San Marcos River.

Single-use beverage containers are defined as any container used to hold beverages, designed to be used once before being thrown away. Additionally, park visitors and river goers will be prohibited from possessing open alcoholic beverage containers with a volume capacity of five fluid ounces or fewer. The public display of alcohol consumption is already unlawful within all San Marcos city-owned parks.

On the San Marcos River, there will be a limit of one cooler, or similar receptacle, per person and it cannot exceed a capacity of 30 quarts. All coolers must be secured in a way to prevent the contents from falling out while on the river.

Reusable container-only areas within city-owned riverfront parks will be designated with signage and include all parts of the San Marcos River within city limits, within the banks of the river, or anywhere signs are posted prohibiting single- use beverage items.

“This is a huge step forward for our community and the health of our river,” Parks and Recreation Director Jamie Lee Case said. “While people commonly refer to this as a “can ban,” it is important to note that it is more than just cans,” Case explained. “It is any beverage item that you throw away after it is empty, like a plastic water bottle or juice pouch.”

Following May 1, the city will focus on gaining compliance through education and outreach as an alternative to enforcement during the first year, although any violation of posted park rules may lead to written warnings or citations being issued. The marketing campaign will include social media posts, videography projects, billboards, signage, and partnerships with San Marcos businesses to share information with visitors and residents.

For more information, visit sanmarcostx.gov/reusable.