CLASSIC COBRAS: Texas Cobra Club hosts annual spring meet in San Marcos

The Texas Cobra Club arrived in San Marcos for its annual spring meet.

Ken Walker, who runs the unofficial group's Facebook page and website, described the event as a "high school reunion." The meet has taken place at Embassy Suites San Marcos Hotel Spa & Conference Center for the past 14 years. Walker said the meet has grown from 17 cars attending the first meet to 170 cars from 15-20 states. The event also donates funds to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and Carroll Shelby Foundation.

Events will take place throughout Friday and Saturday. For more information visit: https://www.texascobraclub.org/texas-cobra-club-spring-meet.