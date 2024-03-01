Classic Rides on El Camino Real

Hays County under Judge Ruben Becerra hosts the Car Show the last Sunday of the month for Central Texas Car enthusiasts. Gary Job Corps Security Cadets have assisted with the crowd and traffic control as they have with numerous events such as Sights and Sounds of Christmas, Juneteenth Parade in Martindale, Circuit of the America’s, Q2 Soccer, Texas State University Football and Graduation Ceremonies, to name a few of the many. Featured is a 1959 Chevy Impala along with 30 other entries at the Show, additionally, live music was provided by Hermano, food, craft booths and fellowship for all that attended. Pictured are Gary Job Corps Security Cadets: Baldwin, Gibbs, Marcos, Guerrero, Instructor Capt. Haegele, CTT Manager Eugene Edopka, Event Program Organizers, Derek and Mike Ortiz, and Judge Ruben Becerra. For further information concerning the Car Shows contact, www.haysclassicrides.com