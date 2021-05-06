Clean air ordinance moves forward

The San Marcos City Council indicated support for a new Clean Air Ordinance during its regular Tuesday meeting.

After many complaints about a manufacturing odor, the Clean Air Ordinance was brought to the councilmembers to provide regulations for the emission of air contaminants and controlling or abating air pollution.

The ordinance creates associated offenses and penalties as well for odors and particulate emissions.

Staff confirmed that the ordinance would apply to businesses and not homes.

The next step will be a second vote at a future city council meeting.

In other business, the councilmembers also approved an ordinance to rezone 72.85 acres of land located on Harris Hill Road to a Manufactured Home District where people can lease the lot and own or rent a manufactured home.

“I see this is a way people can get their family into a home,” Mayor Jane Hughson said. “It may not be somebody’s permanent home, it may be, but I see this as a way to get people toward home ownership.”

Councilmember Maxfield Baker had concerns about the predatory nature of manufactured home communities having lower standards of living. He suggested tiny homes as an alternative.

The councilmembers approved Councilmember Melissa Derrick’s suggested amendments including prohibiting subletting a home to more than one family and including a notice on the first page of a lease that discloses there is a 9-22 minute response time for emergency services to the location.

They also approved Councilmember Saul Gonzales’ amendment ensuring the majority of the lots will not be less than 5,000 square feet.

Although it was unsure how much of a financial benefit there would be in a river benefit parking district, a majority of the councilmembers directed staff to consider paid parking at City Park for nonresidents.

The opposing councilmembers thought that the process for implementing the program in one parking lot might be too expensive or complicated. Others did not want to pass a cost on to anyone to visit a natural resource.

Hughson suggested charging for parking at Texas State Football games as an alternative, more simple revenue generator.

They also voted in support of an ordinance that would amend the project plan for the Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone No. 5, also known as the “Downtown TIRZ,” extending the city’s and the county’s reduced contribution rate of the tax increment deposited into the Tax Increment Fund from 70% to 25% for one additional year.

The decision was made during the COVID-19 pandemic to mitigate some of the financial impacts. One additional year was suggested to hopefully help them through the difficult financial times.

The TIRZ No. 5 Board met recently on March 22 to discuss the property tax dedication to the TIRZ No. 5 projects. Due to both the significant property tax assessed valuation and the COVID financial emergency, the TIRZ No. 5 Board agreed to continue for 2021 Property tax dedication at 25% of both city and county property tax receipts for one additional year.

In the most recent quarterly investment report, there was a nearly $5 million decrease in pooled cash as a result in part by a $2 million land purchase made from the Downtown TIRZ fund.

The reduced contributions will save the city around $638K and Hays County around $422K.