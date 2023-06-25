Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.

Climate conference registration open

Sun, 06/25/2023 - 4:00am
Sunday, June 25, 2023

The Meadows Center is hosting “The Good, the Bad and the Wicked” climate science conference this Fall at Texas State University. Keynote speaker Michael E. Mann, professor of Earth and Environmental Science at the University of Pennsylvania, opens the event with a preview of his forthcoming book, about how Earth’s past can offer guidance to help survive the climate crisis.

Registration closes Sept. 3. Early Bird Professional Registration (closes Aug. 17): $110. Student Registration (closes Sept. 3): $60. For more information and to register, visit http://climate.meadowswater.org/.

