Club set to sponsor Texas Lions Leadership Forum

The San Marcos Lions Club, along with the San Marcos Bluebonnet Lions of San Marcos will host the Texas Lions Leadership Forum Feb. 25-26.

The event is scheduled at the San Marcos Conference Center, Embassy Suites.

According to Mike Thrasher, SM Lions Club president, “This meeting is a big feather on our local Lions’s cap. We will be able to highlight the excellent work being accomplished by all the area Lions Clubs. The San Marcos Lions Club Tube Rental, being the San Marcos Lions clubs major fundraising effort, provides hundreds of thousands yearly to local nonprofits such as the Hays County Food Bank, CASA, Scheib Center, SMCISD, along with many, many more.”

He stated that the San Marcos Lions also awarded 11 significant scholarships to area high school seniors last May.

Speakers and Session Leaders will include local Lions Past District Governor Larkin Smith and Past District Governor Mike Smith. Also leading sessions will be many state and International Lions leaders and office holders.

The Forum is a training and development event where Lions come together to share ideas and learn from each other. According to the Lions Club of Texas website, MD-2 Lions of Texas (texaslions. org), TLLF is a 2-day event with Lionsteaching Lions.

Each day has short, impactful courses to help Members gain knowledge about a variety of topics from Lions Orientation, to recruiting to Lions Clubs International Foundation.

Those attending may choose what class to attend, to maximize time learning what will be best for the individual.

All members, no matter how long their membership has been with the organization.

The classes are designed to help people learn more if they are looking to increase responsibilities, he stated.

Seminars to be held range from Motivating Members, Diversity, Recruiting, Retention and Conflict Resolution along with many more subjects.