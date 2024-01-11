Coach Stoughton to speak with Lions Club

Helping young women to become outstanding softball players – and outstanding individuals – will be the focus of Rattler Girls Varsity Softball Coach Cathy Stoughton when she speaks to the San Marcos Lions Club Friday, Jan. 12.

Helping young women to become outstanding softball players – and outstanding individuals – will be the focus of Rattler Girls Varsity Softball Coach Cathy Stoughton when she speaks to the San Marcos Lions Club Friday, Jan. 12.

Coach Stoughton is in her 21st year of teaching and coaching, and her 17th year of teaching and coaching at San Marcos High School.

Stoughton is a 1993 graduate of San Marcos High School where she was an All-District selection in volleyball, basketball, and softball, while being the principal trumpet player/section leader in the Rattler Band. She was a four-time member of the All-Region band.

She is a graduate of Texas Lutheran University with degrees in Mathematics and Kinesiology. Prior to coaching at SMHS, she coached at Navarro High School and McNeil High School.

While at SMHS, Stoughton was an All-Central Texas softball player, and member of the 1992 State Champion and 1993 Region Semi-finalist basketball teams, the 1991 and 1992 Area Finalist volleyball teams, and 1993 State Semi-Finalist softball team. In 1993, she was part of the San Marcos Big League team that won the State Championship and finished two games away from the Big League World Series.

In her SMHS coaching career, she has led her team to 13 playoff appearances. In that time, the Lady Rattlers have captured two District Championships, nine Bi-District Championships, two Area Championships, and finished the 2014 season Regional Finalists, falling one game shy of the UIL State Tournament.

Twenty-nine athletes have received college scholarships during her tenure. In 2014, Coach Stoughton was named Central Texas Coach of the Year by the Austin American Statesman and San Marcos Daily Record Coach of the Year. She was also selected to coach the Central Texas Senior All-Star game South team at Westlake High School in 2015. She currently teaches Geometry PreAP.

While at Texas Lutheran University, Stoughton was a National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-American and an NAIA All-American. She was voted Regional Player of the Week six times and named to the Heart of Texas All-Conference team three times. In 1997, she was voted Heart of Texas Conference Most Valuable Player. She set TLU single season records for runs scored, RBI’s, triples, hits, ERA, and strikeouts, and career records for strikeouts, ERA, and no-hitters, and posting a .385 career batting average.