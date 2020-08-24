COLLEGE COMEBACK

Classes began for the fall semester at Texas State University on Monday. The university has taken multiple measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as the semester begins. The university has increased the number of online courses. Courses that remain face-to-face have been limited to 50% capacity in a room. Public spaces have been rearranged to promote social distancing. Those on campus are required to a wear a face covering when social distancing isn't possible indoors or outdoors. Texas State has reported 140 COVID-19 cases — 113 among students and 27 among faculty/staff — since March 1.