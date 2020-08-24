Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Daily Record photos by Gerald Castillo

COLLEGE COMEBACK

Mon, 08/24/2020 - 6:26pm
Texas State University students return for first day of classes
Monday, August 24, 2020

Classes began for the fall semester at Texas State University on Monday. The university has taken multiple measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as the semester begins. The university has increased the number of online courses. Courses that remain face-to-face have been limited to 50% capacity in a room. Public spaces have been rearranged to promote social distancing. Those on campus are required to a wear a face covering when social distancing isn't possible indoors or outdoors. Texas State has reported 140 COVID-19 cases — 113 among students and 27 among faculty/staff — since March 1.

