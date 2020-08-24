Daily Record photos by Gerald Castillo
COLLEGE COMEBACK
Classes began for the fall semester at Texas State University on Monday. The university has taken multiple measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as the semester begins. The university has increased the number of online courses. Courses that remain face-to-face have been limited to 50% capacity in a room. Public spaces have been rearranged to promote social distancing. Those on campus are required to a wear a face covering when social distancing isn't possible indoors or outdoors. Texas State has reported 140 COVID-19 cases — 113 among students and 27 among faculty/staff — since March 1.