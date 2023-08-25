Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Article Image Alt Text

Across the San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District, Wednesdays will be something fun to look forward to, wardrobe-wise. Each week, students, teachers and staff will participate in the AVID College Shirt Wednesdays event. College and university apparel was noticeable this past Wednesday with Texas State University getting a large share of the textile love. This career-inspiring initiative is driven by Advancement Via Individual Determination or AVID, which is a national college and career preparedness effort.
Photo by SMCISD

College Shirt Days

Fri, 08/25/2023 - 12:00am
Friday, August 25, 2023

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2023