College Shirt Days

Across the San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District, Wednesdays will be something fun to look forward to, wardrobe-wise. Each week, students, teachers and staff will participate in the AVID College Shirt Wednesdays event. College and university apparel was noticeable this past Wednesday with Texas State University getting a large share of the textile love. This career-inspiring initiative is driven by Advancement Via Individual Determination or AVID, which is a national college and career preparedness effort.

Photo by SMCISD