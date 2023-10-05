Commission gives $400,000 for local veterans, services

The Hays County Annex Center was host to an event aimed at helping those that provide assistance to service members. At the event Tuesday, the Texas Veterans Commission gifted in excess of $6.4 million in grants to 24 Central Texas Veteran Service Organizations.

The event was hosted by one of the county’s own, TVC Commissioner and Army veteran Mary Dale, who presented the veterans service organizations with oversized checks.

Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra opened the ceremony with a speech.

“This program and the … commission as a whole is just absolutely critical to this program's success,” Becerra said. “Thank you all for managing it.”

The Fund for Veterans Assistant Central Texas Region covers 30 counties, and of those, Hays County received $400,000–$100,000 for financial assistance given to veterans and $300,000 for the Veterans Treatment Court. One of the check was received by Hays County Veterans Services Officer Jude Prather.

'Hearing everyone talk about what your organizations do to help veterans reminds me [that] we’re one big team [with] one pride and one cause– to help our veterans and their families,” Prather said. “Thank you for what you do for your communities, helping our veterans and thank you to the Texas Veterans Commission.”

The other grant recipients and their services include: $130,000 to the Austin Bar Foundation for pro bono legal services, $115,000 to the Austin Habitat for Humanity for home modification, $260,000 to the Austin-Travis County MHMR Center for homeless veteran support, $150,000 to Bring Everyone In The Zone, Inc., for financial assistance, $75,000 to Burnet County for transportation programs and services, $75,000 to Caritas of Austin for financial assistance, $200,000 to Caritas of Waco for financial assistance, $300,000 to Catholic Charities of Central Texas for financial assistance, $300,000 to Communities In Schools of Greater Central Texas, Inc., for supportive services, $500,000 to the Department of Texas Veterans of Foreign Wars Foundation for financial assistance, $500,000 to Easterseals Central Texas for home modification, $300,000 to Families In Crisis, Inc. for homeless veterans support, $150,000 to Goodwill Central Texas for employment support, $500,000 to Honor Veterans Now for supportive services, $215,000 to Heart of Texas Region for Clinical Counseling, $100,000 to McLennan County for the Veterans Treatment Court, $500,000 to Meals on Wheels Central Texas for home modification, $205,000 to Rebuilding Together Austin for home modification, $500,000 to Samaritan Center for Counseling and Pastoral Care, $300,000 to the Texas National Guard Family Support Foundation for financial assistance, $200,000 to the Salvation Army in Waco for homeless veterans support, $50,000 to Travis County for the Veterans Treatment Court and $420,000 to Williamson County for financial assistance and the Veterans Treatment Court.

According to a press release, funding for these grants is primarily provided by the Texas Lottery Commission’s games designated for veteran support. TVC Commissioners approved grant awards of over $36.3 million to over 135 organizations across Texas in May, and 1,255 FVA grants have been given since 2009– over $270 million.

Veterans in need of assistance can find organizations near them and the contact information at tvc.texas.gov/grants/assistance/.