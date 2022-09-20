Commissioners approve FY23 budget, tax rate

Hays County Commissioners voted unanimously to adopt the FY23 proposed budget and move the remaining $11,622 of unallocated funding into the county’s contingency fund.

Commissioner Lon Shell’s separate motions to adopt a tax rate of $0.3125 and ratify a property tax increase generating $5,679,017 in revenue also received unanimous Court approval at Tuesday’s meeting.

Additionally, commissioners agreed to set aside $75,000 of reserve funds for a housing renovation project in Kyle.

The funds would be explicitly used for repairs, according to Hays County First Assistant Auditor Vickie Dorsett.

Commissioner Debbie Ingalsbe, while acknowledging the unconventionality of the proposal, pledged to support it.

“I don’t know that we’ve ever provided funding for a project [like this], but because it affects 30 residents, I’d hope that we’d consider it as a one time use of reserves,” she said.

The unanimous budget approval followed a public hearing, in which representatives of three social service organizations requested additional funding for their agencies: Kyle Area Senior Zone (KASZ) Communication and Grants Coordinator Ellen Ermis, Hays County Family Justice Center Chair Kathy Morris, and Southside Community Center Rev. Dr. Todd Salmi.

Ermis told the court her 250-plus member organization has been gaining 20 new members each month, and she requested the court allocate an additional $8,000 to fulfill their $20,000 request.

“We are pleased to accept (y)our donation of $12,000, but our need is growing, our community is growing,” she said.

KASZ is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit providing social support and encouragement to adults ages 50 and older, according to their website.

Salmi sought an additional $25,000 from the Court to meet their request of $40,000. According to Salmi, 54 families asked for Southside’s assistance between July and August, and an additional $15,000 would allow Southside to send 30 families $50 each month.

“That will allow us to double our impact on people who come daily to our building in need,” Salmi said. “And even if you can’t find the full amount, every bit helps.”

Southside Community Center has a board of 16 members representing every precinct of Hays County and offers food and emergency assistance as well as low-income senior housing to Hays County residents, according to Salmi.

Morris requested a sum of $55,000 for the Hays County Family Justice Center — a $45,000 contribution from Hays County and $10,000 to support maintenance and operations.

A copy of the county’s proposed FY23 budget can be found here.

To watch the full meeting, visit https://hayscountytx.com/commissioners-court/court-video/.