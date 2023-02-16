Commissioners authorize emergency funding in response to recent freeze

The Hays County Commissioners Court met in regular session to approve the creation of a no dumping zone in the area adjacent to Old Bastrop Highway and to authorize funding in response to an emergency need following the recent winter storm.

During Tuesday's meeting, the commissioners held a lengthy, summary discussion about how to proceed in making sure adequate funding was going to be available in days to come to pay for debris removal associated with the recent winter storm that hit the county from Jan. 30-Feb. 2.

Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra issued a local disaster declaration for the county on Feb. 3 in response to the reported damage associated with the storm. During the discussion, the commissioners considered a motion that would allow the county to tap into its General Fund Reserves that may be utilized in an emergency capacity.

The county had freezing rain and ice over the four days and this created hazardous conditions, including falling trees, power line damage, and excessive debris from both the ice and the need to clear trees. The county is working to assist local citizens with the ongoing cleanup. This includes such services and needs as equipment rental, hiring of contractors and additional manpower hours of county employees. According to the agenda, federal funding may be available for reimbursement of up to 75 percent of all county costs is state spending thresholds are met.

Commissioner Lon Shell, Precinct 3, said, “In order for the commissioners court to budget the use of reserves after our adoption of our budget period in September, it requires the court to recognize an emergency.” He added that he believed it would be good for the county to identify early in the process a bucket of funds that could be used in response to storm cleanup. Shell then asked Mike Jones, the director of the county’s Emergency Services what might be a good number to begin with, noting that whatever is not used would be returned to the fund. Jones recommended initially $250,000 to cover the costs the county has accumulated right now, looking to potential reimbursement from the state based on available funding there.

Becerra told the commissioners that he was in sync with the state’s initial response and the need for the county to be highly proactive in making sure the 2023 cleanup was thorough. He expressed concern that if the cleanup was not done right, that the buildup of debris would create a tinderbox that threatened fires in the county when warmer weathers arrives..

“The better we do in cleanup,” the better prepared the county will be in months to come. Commissioner Walt Smith expressed his concern that in addition to the debris collection funding that the county make every effort to capture costs associated with the need for transportation staff, especially as so many sites must be manned during this period. In the next two months, the county faces its flash flood period and drainage will be an issue based on the amount of debris that is in area creeks, for example. With debris on the ground as the judge pointed out, the wildfire risk is significantly increased.

Following discussion, the motion was amended to utilize funds up to $500,000. The motion passed unanimously.

With this approval, the county allows itself to maintain the most flexibility with regard to funds and reimbursement in the future.

For those in the county who may still need to dispose of debris from the storm, the following locations are available for debris dropoffs: Wimberley Open 8 a.m.-4 p.m., through Feb. 22. This site is closed Feb. 20. Hays County Recycling and Solid Waste Facility; 1691 Carney Lane, Wimberley Dripping Springs Ranch Park & Event Center (DSRP) Open 9 a.m.-5 p.m., through Feb. 19; 1042 Event Center Dr, Dripping Springs; Buda Sportsplex Open 9 a.m.5 p.m., through Feb. 25.; 310 Buda Sportsplex Dr, Buda 2001 Kai Vista Niederwald, TX Open 9 a.m.-5 p.m., through Feb. 21; and San Marcos Old Hays County Civic Center on Civic Center Loop Open 9 a.m.-5 p.m., through Feb. 21.

The commissioners earlier addressed public concerns regarding the possible establishment of a No Dumping zone to be located on Old Bastrop Highway on the cul-du-sac south of Redwood Road., adjacent to a low-water crossing there. The commissioners are responding to requests by local property owners who said that their community is currently the focus of illegal dumping. Held a public hearing but there were no residents appearing to speak for or against.

Commissioner Debbie Ingalsbe, Precinct 1, said, “We have seen that there are a lot of people dumping at this particular site. It is a cul-du-sac that was established when FM 110 was built. She said establish enforcement against it by signage. Meeting last week was held by those involved to come up with a more enhanced program. The ability is there to issue citations, as this is a finable offense in the county. Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra told the commissioners that he had been out in the county during his poststorm damage assessment and was aware that each commissioner might be dealing with possible dumping in their precincts. County Judge Ruben Becerra said this kind of dumping “is an eyesore for all of us” and that he appreciated the efforts to bring it under control. The judge said he was going to reach out to the D.A.’s office to see that action is undertaken in a timely fashion. With this action in place, he recommended that the county be able to “roadmap the cleanup” process.

Ingalsbe moved to approve the establishment of a no dumping zone be approved. Voting in favor were Becerra, Ingalsbe, Shell, and Commission Walt Smith, Precinct 4. Voting against was Commissioner Michelle Cohen. The motion was approved.

The commissioners court is scheduled to meet for its next regular session on Feb. 28.