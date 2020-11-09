Commissioners to canvass election results

The Hays County Commissioners Court will discuss canvassing results of the County and Precinct races for the Nov. 3 General Election and declare a result for the Hays County Parks Bond.

According to the Texas Election Code, the official result of an election that is not canvassed at the state level is determined from the canvass of the precinct returns conducted by the local canvassing authority. Hays County Commissioners will canvass the results of the countywide and precinct races for County Court at Law #3, County Sheriff, County Tax Assessor Collector, Commissioner, Pct. 1, Commissioner, Pct. 3, Justice of Peace, Pct. 1, Pl. 1, Constable Pct. 1, Constable Pct. 2, Constable, Pct. 3, Constable Pct. 4 and Constable Pct. 5.

In other business, the commissioners will discuss appointing Commissioner Debbie Ingalsbe and Commissioner Lon Shell to the Core 4 Policy Group and to appoint Michelle Villegas and Lisa Griffin to the Core 4 Task Force.

The Policy Group meets quarterly to review information from the Core Four Task Group and the direction and progress that the group and Youth Services Director have taken. The Core 4 Task Force meets monthly and worked with and advises the Youth Services Director on implementing the Youth Master Plan. They report back to the policy group with working updates and take recommendations from the policy group.

The commissioners will also accept a $25,000 grant from the Office of the Governor, Criminal Justice Division (CJD) for the Volunteer Veterans at Schools..

The grant funds will be used to assist in providing an increase of community engagement between the veterans' population and the school districts within Hays County. As part of the program, veterans are trained to respond to incidents and will provide a sense of protection during peak school hours.

They will later discuss executing revised Memorandums of Understanding between the Hays County Veteran’s Treatment Court and Counselink, Inc. and Restorative Pathways related to counseling services for veterans, as well as with Lake Inks Professional Services related to psychological evaluations, Laura L. Adams Ph.D related to psychological assessment and diagnosis for veterans. Grants funds will be utilized for these expenses.

The commissioners will also consider executing on a proposal with Conference Technologies, Inc. related to the Electronic Docket x6 System for the District Courts as approved in the Fiscal Year 2021 budget process.

The electronic docket system will provide a multimedia platform so that court dockets display for the public in the government center.

The commissioners will later discuss the possible release of four revegetation bonds, one for Reunion Ranch subdivision and three for Subfield subdivision.

As part of the 2016 Road Bond Program, there will be possible action to execute a change order in the agreement between Hays County and Pape-Dawson Engineers on the Fischer Store Road Safety Improvements project in Precinct 3. The change order would be a $9,000 additional fee for revisions to Right of Way acquisition.

There will also be possible action to execute an amendment to the contract between Hays County and Dannenbaum Engineering Company- Austin LLC for the Posey Road Corridor Improvements safety and mobility project, also part of the 2016 Road Bond Program. The amendment will increase the contract compensation cap by $24,580 from $400,000.

The commissioners will likely approve renewal of a contract with Central Waste & Recycling and Texas Disposal Systems for one additional year, with no changes to the original bid.

They will also discuss authorizing the Director of Countywide Operations to set the Recycling and Solid Waste holiday schedule and the Park holiday schedule.