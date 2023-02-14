Commissioners to consider illegal dump site, grant funds

The Hays County Commissioners Court will meet in regular session at 9 a.m. in Room 301 of the Hay County Courthouse, to consider approving and accepting federal grant funds, according to its published agenda.

During the meeting, the commissioners will consider taking action to accept a $100,000 grant award for the county’s Local Hazard Mitigation Planning Program. The grant is from the General Land Office (GLO), Community Development Block Grant funding. Once approved, these funds are expected to be used for the update of the county’s Local Hazard Mitigation Plan, which the court approved in 2018. There is an expectation that these plans are to be updated every five years in order for the county to maintain its eligibility to receive funding from FEMA. Previously in December 2021, the commissioners did approve an amendment to the CDBG-MIT with Langford Community Management Services, which includes this plan update. The total cost of the project is $153,600.00, according to information provided in the agenda.

In other grant-related action, the commissioners will hold discussion and consider taking action on using in an emergency capacity, money from its General Fund Reserves in response to a need to pay for debris removal associated with the recent winter storm that hit the county from Jan. 30-Feb. 2. Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra issued a local disaster declaration for the county on Feb. 3 in response to the reported damage associated with the storm.

The county had freezing rain and ice over the four days and this created hazardous conditions, including falling trees, power line damage, and excessive debris from both the ice and the need to clear trees. The county is working to assist local citizens with the ongoing cleanup. This includes such services and needs as equipment rental, hiring of contractors and additional manpower hours of county employees. According to the agenda, federal funding may be available for reimbursement of up to 75 percent of all county costs is state spending thresholds are met.

The commissioners are also expected to discuss authorizing Becerra to execute a contract amendment No. 3 for $610,000 for the professional services agreement between the county and BGE, Inc., for construction, engineering, inspection and testing work associated with the 2016 Road Bond Program Dacy Lane Project. What is on the table is an increase in the cap of the contract compensation, adding $610,000 taking the new total to $2,110,000. The increase is expected to allow BGE to perform additional work. The company was awarded one of three oncall CE&I contracts .

Of interest to many in the community, the commissioners will hold a public hearing to hear comments regarding the possible establishment of a No Dumping zone to be located on Old Bastrop Highway on the cul-du-sac south of Redwood Road., adjacent to a low-water crossing there. The commissioners are responding to the a request by local property owners who expressed concerns that the area is the focus of illegal dumping.

As stated in the agenda, the commissioners will also consider three proclamations, including recognizing the February as Black History Month, recognizing Feb. 22 as President George Washington’s Day, and will hold a presentation honoring the Hays County Clerk’s Office for receiving a five-star award from the Texas Department of State Health Services and its Vital Statistics Section.