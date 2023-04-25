Commissioners Court to consider contract funding, meeting dates

The Hays County Commissioners Court will hold its regular meeting today at 9 a.m.

The court will first discuss a possible change in its meeting schedule, considering moving its May 9 meeting to May 2 in order to allow for what the court stated is essential staff training.

The court is set to discuss improvements and release bonds for the Crosswinds Subdivision in Kyle. There are three bonds up for discussion that will assist in surface and drainage improvements for the subdivision, the subdivision bond for $3,506,205, 2-year maintenance bond for $376,152 and the re-vegetation bond for $288,668. The improvements have been approved by the Transportation Department which will monitor all re-vegetation efforts needed to do construction within the county.

A contract amendment is up for discussion for the FM 110 North project in San Marcos. There is a request to increase the cap by $10,000 which will bring the total contract price from $1,252,000 to $1,262,000. This will allow for additional design services for Gary Job Corps including electrical work and telecom facilities. Also on the agenda is a possible appointment to the Board of Emergency Services District 4. John White is retiring from the board, and the court needs to consider appointing a replacement for the rest of his term which end Dec. 31, 2024. Nominated is Travis Brown to be the new board member.

The court will discuss a possible election precinct boundary change in Dripping Springs. The Election Administrator's Office is recommending this change due to potential development in this area, and to see that the amount of registered voters does not exceed 5,000 pursuant to the Texas Election Code.

Up for discussion is a request for $45,000 to execute mental health service contracts with Megan Gauwain Counseling Services, PLLC, and Hiatus Wellness, LLC, for the County Court at Law Mental Health Specialty Courts program. Approval of the funding will expand the court’s ability to provide services to individuals in the program. The new providers offer specialties such as substance use-focused counseling, trauma- focused and EMDR. They also offer different modes of service delivery and different work hours.

Up for discussion are proposals from Cornerstone, Inc., specific to Hays County Jail improvements for previously approved changes in the fiscal year 2023 budget for the Hays County Sheriff's Office.

The improvements include $1,403,112.00 for replacement of sliding devices, 14 release cabinets, and five electrical control panels. Cornerstone, Inc. has also offered quotes for improvements on the lobby doors.

There will be discussion of quote acceptance for improvements to the shade structures at 5 Mile Dam for $38,275. The quote was given by Fence Lady Inc., for repairs and awning replacements.

Up for discussion is the possible allotment of $1,308,520 for the Elections and IT Departments to purchase and install required items for the Elections Building.

Repairs are as follows, $361,550 for electrical improvements, $238,650 for purchase and installation of a generator, $190,804 for two new AC units, ductwork and cleaning all supply & return grills, $44,125 for demolition and installation of all plumbing items, $86,650 for installations of all fire sprinkler system items, $15,015 for all of the chairs and the departments are still in the process of finalizing quotes for a security and camera system and a lock/lever system and necessary appliances.

Up for discussion is possible approval of a 30 percent down payment and a 30 percent financing payment for the local Health Department’s mobile vaccine van. The total cost is $280,826 and the 30 percent payments are $84,247 each and has already been accounted for in the health department’s budget.

There will be discussion of a possible time extension for the Master Interlocal Agreement between Hays County and Texas State University for the Blanco River-Aquifers Assessment Tool for Water and Understanding Sustainability Trend project. The extension will mean that the project would be completed no later than January 31, 2024.