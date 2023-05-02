Commissioners court continues to look at salary polices for county jobs

The lengthy discussion regarding changes to salary policies for the county will be addressed in the Tuesday meeting of the Hays County Commissioners Court.

The court is set to discuss the implementation of the salary progression plans as contained within the proposed new salary chart created on April 1. The new salary plan at present does not include pay progression plans, so the court will discuss specific department needs as well as the progression plans currently in place.

On April 25 the court approved a quote from Firetrol Protection Systems to purchase and install required items for the IT-Election Building renovation. The original, approved quote was $86,650 and the department is requesting an additional $8,635 for service and materials.

The court could authorize a grant application for $30,000 to the city of San Marcos’ Community Block Development Grant program. San Marcos receives an annual allocation of CBDG funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The funding will go toward improvements at Cape’s Pond on the I-35, the East side adjacent to the Blanco Gardens Neighborhood. The proposed improvements include an approximately .68 mile trail, benches, outdoor fitness stations and educational signage.

The court will discuss a proposed subdivision that would be located off of FM 1626 and Carpenter Lane in Manchaca in Precinct 4. The preliminary plan for the development involves approximately 20 single family residential lots, two multi-family condominium lots consisting of approximately 258 units, three parkland lots, three utility lots and one commercial lot.

In December 2018 the city of Kyle passed an ordinance creating the Tax Incremental Investment Zone Number Two, and in May 2019 Hays County and the city of Kyle entered into an interlocal agreement to contribute to that TIRZ as has been done with other municipalities in the past. The original agreement was to contribute until 2038, but the request before the court is for an extension until 2057.