Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
As a public service, public health stories are free to Central Texans during the coronavirus crisis. Please support our local journalists by subscribing today. Call 512-392-2458.

Commissioners court removes early voting locations for upcoming election

Sun, 10/17/2021 - 5:00am

The Hays County Commissioners Court approved the removal of additional early voting locations, citing the need to balance polling places in each of the county’s four precincts, during a special called meeting Friday.According to Texas Election Code Section 43.007 (m), no commissioners precinct can exceed more than twice the number ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2021