Commissioners court set to bid farewell to Mark Jones, award ARPA funding

This week, an outgoing county commissioner will have the opportunity to reflect on his 12-year tenure representing Hays County constituents.

Hays County Commissioners Court will hold a presentation on Tuesday recognizing Commissioner Precinct 2 Mark Jones for his “distinguished twelve years of service to Hays County,” according to the agenda item, sponsored by Commissioner Lon Shell (Pct. 4).

The Hays County Commissioners Court, county employees and officials, and the public may also take an opportunity to recognize Commissioner Jones for his distinguished service.

Jones, a Republican, was first elected as Pct. 2 commissioner in 2010. Commissioners are elected to serve four-year terms. Jones’s term expires in 2022.

Jones’s departure follows an unsuccessful bid for the county judge’s seat.

In the Nov. 8 election, sitting Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra edged out a narrow victory against Jones, with 44,517 votes to Jones’ 43,591.

Both Jones and Rep. District Attorney candidate David Puryear requested recounts following their defeats in the Nov. 8 election. The results of the District Attorney recount will be canvassed at Tuesday’s meeting.

Dem. Michelle Gutierrez-Cohen, who defeated Republican challenger Mike Gonzales in the election with approximately 60.8% of the vote, will fill Jones’s seat.

Following Jones’s presentation, the commissioners will hear one final presentation led by Tucker Ferguson, Austin District Engineer for the Texas Department of Transportation.

In other business, four

American Rescue Plan Act funds grant agreements are back on the agenda and ready for commissioners’ approval.

The four entities which requested funds were Maxwell Special Utility District (SUD), Hays County Food Bank (HCFB), Wimberley Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Systems Inc., and Friends of the Pound House.

HCFB is requesting a $1.2 million share of ARPA funds for constructing a new 15,000 to 30,000 square foot facility located near The Village Main, a facility housing four social service agencies in San Marcos.

Wimberley EMS has requested the second highest amount, at $242,157, to add another ambulance to its emergency vehicle fleet.

Friends of the Pound House has requested $89,000, and Maxwell SUD has requested $50,000 to offset financial hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other topics to be discussed at commissioners court are a $100,000 contract amendment to a Professional Services Agreement with Doucet & Associates, Inc.

Contract Amendment #3 would increase the compensation cap from $758,000 to $858,000 for the Darden Hill Road at Sawyer Ranch Roundabout project in Precinct 4 as part of the 2016 Road Bond Program, utilizing a discretionary exemption pursuant to Texas Local Government Code Ch. 262.024(a)(4).

Increasing the compensation cap will allow for the execution of Supplemental #5 to Work Authorization #1 which authorizes support efforts towards two condemnation hearings, modification to plans, additional survey services for the subpoena, and additional bid phase services, according to the agenda item summary.

Safety improvements at the intersections of RM 1826 and Nutty Brown Road, Crystal Hills Drive, Darden Hill Road, and RM 967 is one of five priority projects outlined in the 2016 Road Bond Program.

The commissioners court meeting will begin at 9 a.m. at the Hays County Historic Courthouse located at 111 E. San Antonio St.

Those looking to participate in public comments can submit a public participation/witness form to the county clerk before 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

For those not attending the meeting but are still wishing to submit public comments to be read during commissioners court, visit the Hays County website to fill out and submit a PDF form to publiccomments@co.hays.tx.us no later than 5 p.m. the evening prior to a commissioners court meeting.

To view the full meeting agenda or watch the commissioner court livestream, visit https://hayscountytx.com/commissioners-court/court-video.